Quantcast

Md. firm to own and operate 9.8 megawatt NM solar farm

By: Daily Record Staff February 7, 2018

Standard Solar Inc., a Rockville firm specializing in the development and financing of solar electric systems, is financing and will own and operate a solar project in New Mexico.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo