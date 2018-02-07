Quantcast

Md. lawmakers want voters to decide on recreational marijuana

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter February 7, 2018

ANNAPOLIS — Supporters of an effort to bring legalized recreational marijuana to Maryland are hoping the third time is the charm. Lawmakers Wednesday announced a renewed effort to place the issue of legalized marijuana in front of voters this November through a law that would write cannabis into the Maryland Constitution. "I think the issue of cannabis ...

