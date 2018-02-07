Quantcast

Montgomery County files federal opioid lawsuit alleging false marketing, racketeering

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer February 7, 2018

Montgomery County on Tuesday became the second Maryland jurisdiction to file a federal lawsuit against opioid manufacturers and distributors, claiming the corporations intentionally misled doctors and the public about the dangers of the drugs and fueled the current epidemic. “It is critical that we hold responsible those whose corporate actions have contributed to this crisis – ...

