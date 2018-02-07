Morgan State gives Wilson 5-year contract extension

Morgan State University President David Wilson will be sticking around a while longer. The university’s board of regents announced a five-year contract extension Wednesday that will keep Wilson with the school through 2023.

Wilson has lead the historically black university since 2010, overseeing a period of momentum for Morgan State.

“The Board of Regents of Morgan State University has been generally very pleased with the performance, administration and leadership of Dr. David Wilson during his tenure as University President and the Board wishes to underscore that satisfaction in good faith with a five year employment contract,” board chair Kweisi Mfume said in a statement. “We hope that this demonstrated commitment signals to donors, potential donors, our governor, the state legislature, the larger world of academia, alumni, supporters and most of all our students, that we support the leadership of President Wilson. At Morgan State University we take seriously our claim to…Growing the Future, Leading the World.”

Wilson has led the school’s recent academic and fundraising growth, the university noted in a release.

Since 2010, alumni participation in giving has risen from 6 percent to 17 percent. The university’s endowment has grown 123 percent, to more than $30 million.

The school has also added to its campus, including the creation of the School of Global Journalism and Communication, and appointing its first dean and significant construction. New buildings include the $79 million Martin D. Jenkins Hall Behavioral and Social Sciences Center and the $81 million Morgan Business Center.

Last year, the Maryland legislature named Morgan the state’s premier public urban research university.

Wilson’s salary will grow 3 percent to $445,737 a year with the new contract. It also includes a clause that Wilson relinquish his tenure at the conclusion of his time as president.

“It is a true honor to be in a position to continue serving as Morgan’s president with the backing and support of the board of regents,” Wilson said in a statement. “I appreciate the board’s confidence in my ability to lead this university as well as their belief that we are indeed on the right path to securing a stronger position for the future. Morgan is a great university, and I welcome this opportunity to extend my time working alongside such an exceptional faculty and staff in service to our brilliant and phenomenal students.”