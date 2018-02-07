Royal Farms, ChoiceOne open at Rock Spring Commons

Two new tenants have opened in recent months at the Rock Spring Commons shopping center, according to MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services LLC.

The company has added a ChoiceOne Urgent Care Center and a Royal Farms convenience store and gas station at the shopping center in Forest Hill. Tenants at the center already include Chipotle, Starbucks and Venus Salon.

“This project brings additional community-based retail offerings to the growing Forest Hill Marketplace, attracting well-known brands such as Starbucks and Chipotle. We’re looking forward to the new partnerships this opportunity in Forest Hill will create,” Sean Langford, vice president at MacKenzie, said in a statement.

The shopping center, according to MacKenzie, is the last available on the Route 24 corridor in Harford County. There’s still 5,000 square feet of space available to lease at Rock Spring Commons.