Defendants in Under Armour trademark lawsuit challenge jurisdiction

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer February 7, 2018

A North Carolina-based apparel company being sued by Under Armour in a trademark dispute has asked a Maryland judge to dismiss the case for lack of jurisdiction. Battle Fashions Inc. and owner Kelsey Battle previously have accused Under Armour of trademark infringement over the Baltimore apparel giant's "I Can Do All Things" and "I Can. I Will." ad ...

