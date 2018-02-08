Quantcast

The Daily Record announces 2018 Real Estate Matters honorees

By: Daily Record Staff February 8, 2018

The Daily Record has announced its 2018 Real Estate Matters honorees recognizing top achievers in the industry. An event celebrating the honorees and offering a program of informational seminars will be held March 9 at the BWI Hilton. Universal Title is partnering with The Daily Record to offer the event and sessions. “Real estate professionals are an ...

