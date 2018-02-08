Adam Beckett | Agam Group,

Adam Beckett has been named CEO of Agam Group Ltd., a manufactured aluminum extrusion-based products company in Ellicott City serving the exhibition, events and retail markets.

Beckett will assume day-to-day leadership of the company and will spearhead strategies designed to grow the business and strengthen customer relationships.

Beckett is an exhibition industry veteran. Most recently, he spent 20 years at Derse, a full service face-to-face marketing agency where he held senior leadership roles including president and CEO. In addition, Beckett served six years on the board of directors of the Experiential Designers and Producers Association.

He earned his undergraduate degree from Rutgers University.

