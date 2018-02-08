Quantcast

Clarence Stone: Time to walk the walk

By: Commentary: Clarence Stone February 8, 2018

One important but low visibility issue facing the  2018 Maryland General Assembly is the adequacy of treatment for the overlapping problems of  mental illness and drug addiction. Today's problems are a legacy of past policy failures. The 1960s deinstitutionalization movement closed mental hospitals in favor of the idea of community-based treatment. Reality took a different path. ...

