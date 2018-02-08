Bills would help shield addresses of domestic-violence survivors

Share this: Email

ANNAPOLIS — Domestic violence, stalking and human-trafficking survivors would be given an opportunity to shield property records from abusers under three identical bills in the Maryland General Assembly this session. Maryland’s Safe At Home Address Confidentiality Program already provides a substitute address, cloaks a survivor’s location and includes a free mail-forwarding service. Del. Anne Healey, D-Prince George’s, ...