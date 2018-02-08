Quantcast

Plaintiffs in HBCU lawsuit say they were not privvy to proposed $100M settlement

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer February 8, 2018

A proposed settlement to end litigation between Maryland and its historically black institutions fails to address key features of a federal judge's order in the case.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo