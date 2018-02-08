Quantcast

Rubenstein Partners acquires majority interest in K Street building

By: Daily Record Staff February 8, 2018

An affiliate of Rubenstein Partners L.P., a vertically-integrated real estate investment manager focused on value-added office property opportunities, is acquiring a majority interest in 111 K Street, NE, an 11-story Class-A trophy office building located in the NoMa/Capitol Hill submarket of Washington D.C. 111 K Street is organized as a condominium regime and Rubenstein will be purchasing or controlling through ...

