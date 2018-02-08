Walker & Dunlop arranges $80M loan for Class A+ office building

Share this: Email

Bethesda-based commercial real estate services and finance company Walker & Dunlop Inc. has structured an $80 million non-recourse loan for 833 East Michigan, a 359,000 square-foot, LEED Silver certified, Class A+ office building in the central business district of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Proceeds of the loan provided by PGIM Real Estate Finance were used to refinance the property's existing construction debt. ...