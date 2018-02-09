Adam Read | Penza Bailey Architects

Adam Read, AIA, a project architect with Penza Bailey Architects, has been appointed to the 2018 AIA Maryland Board of Directors.

Representing the AIA Baltimore Chapter, Read will serve as secretary for a two-year term.

Adam joined Penza Bailey Architects in 2016 and has been working in the industry for more than 12 years with an interdisciplinary design portfolio including Residential, Retail, Commercial, and Institutional work.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.