Again? Yes. What you need to know about the overnight budget shutdown

By: Associated Press Kathleen Hennessey February 9, 2018

WASHINGTON  — Again? Yup. While you were sleeping, Congress was shutting down the government in a new but familiar display of dysfunction. It's the second time this year lawmakers have let funding lapse while they staged standoffs intended to draw attention to their causes. The first was a result of Senate Democrats' strategy on immigration. But Friday's ...

