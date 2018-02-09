Kimberley Amprey Flowers | Monarch Academy

Kimberley Amprey Flowers has been named chair of the board of directors for Monarch Academy, a Baltimore public charter school serving students from kindergarten through eighth grade.

Flowers has served on the board since November 2016. She is a Realtor with experience teaching in Baltimore and New York City public schools.

She has held been the deputy director and ombudsperson for the department of planning and zoning in Howard County and the director of the department of parks and recreation in both Baltimore and Washington. Flowers also served as an operations analyst for the Baltimore mayor’s office.

Among her distinctions, Flowers received the Rising Star Award from the Greater Baltimore Urban League and was recognized as an Outstanding Woman of Maryland by WEAA, a National Public Radio affiliate station.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.