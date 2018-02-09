Lockheed Martin receives $524M PAC-3 missile contract

Share this: Email

The U.S. and allied military forces will upgrade their missile defense capabilities under a $524 million contract modification for production and delivery of Lockheed Martin Patriot Advanced Capability-3 and PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement interceptors. This modification is in addition to the $944 million contract awarded on Dec. 21, 2017 for PAC-3 and PAC-3 MSE production and delivery. The contract modifications include PAC-3 and ...