Quantcast

Lockheed Martin receives $524M PAC-3 missile contract

By: Daily Record Staff February 9, 2018

The U.S. and allied military forces will upgrade their missile defense capabilities under a $524 million contract modification for production and delivery of Lockheed Martin Patriot Advanced Capability-3 and PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement interceptors. This modification is in addition to the $944 million contract awarded on Dec. 21, 2017 for PAC-3 and PAC-3 MSE production and delivery. The contract modifications include PAC-3 and ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo