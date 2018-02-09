Quantcast

Marriott International declares quarterly cash dividend

By: Daily Record Staff February 9, 2018

Bethesda-based Marriott International Inc. announced Friday its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 33 cents per share of common stock.  The dividend is payable March 30 to shareholders of record as of Feb. 23.  

