Md. Economic Development Association to host training course

By: Daily Record Staff February 9, 2018

The Maryland Economic Development Association will host a training course entitled, “A Primer for Economic Development in Maryland,” March 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Anne Arundel Community College’s Arnold campus, 101 College Pkwy. The one-day course was created to provide participants an introduction and overview of how Maryland practices economic development. Course attendees will ...

