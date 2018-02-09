Uber agrees to pay Waymo $245M in equity to settle suit

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Uber Technologies Inc. agreed to give about $245 million in stock to settle the high-stakes trade-secret theft lawsuit brought by Waymo, resolving a conflict that already cost the ride-hailing giant its top driverless car engineer and threatened to further embarrass the company. That will give the Alphabet Inc. driverless-car unit 0.34 percent of Uber equity, Waymo ...