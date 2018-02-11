Quantcast

Susan Goering to retire after 32 years with ACLU of Maryland

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer February 11, 2018

Susan Goering knew she wanted to be a civil rights attorney when she heard Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech from her porch as a sixth grader in Kansas. Fifty-five years later, Goering will be retiring as executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Maryland after 32 years at the ...

