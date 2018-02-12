Quantcast

Applied Biomimetic adds to suburban Md. biotechnology boom

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer February 12, 2018

Applied Biomimetic Inc. has relocated its corporate headquarters to Montgomery County as well as opened a research and development facility. The company, which researches membrane proteins to help create water filtration and purification systems, relocated from Cincinnati. It has opened its headquarters in 7,000 square feet of space along with an 8,000-square-foot research space. Applied Biomimetic ...

