ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY POSITION (MARYLAND)

About the Firm:

A busy, innovative law firm is looking to hire an associate attorney. This position is open to recent law school graduates, but at least one year of experience in personal injury, municipal law and/or estate practice is preferred.

We handle a wide range of personal injury cases from motor vehicle accidents to injury at sea, as well as minor criminal matters, estate and trust matters and municipal representation.

This is a great opportunity for an attorney looking to grow within a dynamic law firm. We offer a chance to work in multiple areas of the law, in an exciting position, that is both challenging and rewarding.

Job Description:

You would be responsible for litigating multiple type of cases, including personal injury, misdemeanor crimes, and estate issues. In addition, you would be required to prepare legal memoranda and briefs, as well as other legal research and writing assignments. You would need to prioritize and manage a robust caseload.

Preferred licenses or certifications:

– Maryland Bar

Required education:

– Juris Doctor

Preferred experience:

– One year private or government practice

– Litigation experience

Required language:

– English

Personal Qualifications:

– Excellent written and oral communication skills

– Ability to manage multiple projects

– Highly organized and able to prioritize

– Flexible and highly resourceful

– Highly motivated, self – starter

How to Apply:

Please send cover letter, resume, list of references, and a writing sample (not more than ten pages to: tfletcher11414@gmail.com