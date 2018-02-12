Christopher M. Vaughn | Venable

Venable LLP announced that Christopher M. Vaughn has joined the firm’s corporate practice as counsel in the Baltimore office.

His practice focuses on complex domestic and international mergers and acquisitions, divestitures and debt and equity financings in a range of industries, including energy, banking and finance, consumer products, transportation, and real estate.

Vaughn previously served in the U.S. diplomatic corps as a foreign service officer in the Office of the General Counsel of the U.S. Agency for International Development, where he was the primary transactional counsel for Power Africa and the Development Credit Authority in Ghana, West Africa. Prior to this, he was associate general counsel in the Office of the General Counsel of Catholic Relief Services, one of the world’s largest humanitarian aid organizations, where he was primary transactional counsel for East Africa, the Middle East and East Asia and helped establish their social impact investing program. He also represented CRS before U.S. government agencies regarding U.S. sanctions and export matters and served as a member of the U.S. State Department’s Advisory Committee on International Economic Policy – Sanctions Subcommittee.

Prior to CRS, Vaughn was an associate in the private equity and finance group at Vinson & Elkins in New York and Beijing and a senior associate in the corporate group at DLA Piper in Baltimore. Prior to his legal career, Vaughn served in the United States Peace Corps in Kenya as a microfinance adviser.

Vaughn received his Juris Doctor, cum laude, from Tulane Law School in 2002, with a focus in international business law and China; his MIA, cum laude, in international economic policy and Asian studies and Chinese from Columbia University in 2002; and his Bachelor of Arts, cum laude, in business management and economics from Washington College in 1993.

