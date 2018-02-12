Quantcast

State’s questioning of defendant’s silence spurs Court of Appeals review

Court of Appeals will hear convicted murderer's appeal

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer February 12, 2018

ANNAPOLIS – Maryland’s top court will consider whether prosecutors violated the constitutional rights of a subsequently convicted first-degree murderer by questioning him at trial about what he did not tell police after invoking his right to remain silent. The Court of Appeals last week agreed to hear Clement Reynolds’ argument that the prosecution’s questioning of his ...

