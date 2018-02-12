Quantcast

Federal prosecutors ask ethics committee to delay Oaks’ investigation

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter February 12, 2018

Federal prosecutors have asked the General Assembly to pause its ethics investigation into Sen. Nathaniel T. Oaks. In a letter dated Feb. 7, acting U.S. Attorney for Maryland Stephen M. Schenning made the request after lawmakers sought the advice of federal prosecutors on how their work might hinder the prosecution of Oaks. "As you note, the committee ...

