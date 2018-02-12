Quantcast

2 Baltimore detectives convicted of racketeering, robbery

By: Associated Press February 12, 2018

Two Baltimore detectives have been found guilty of racketeering and robbery in a trial that's part of an ongoing federal investigation into police corruption. A federal jury delivered its verdict Monday evening. Detectives Daniel Hersl and Marcus Taylor faced robbery, extortion and racketeering charges that could land them up to life in prison. They were cleared of ...

