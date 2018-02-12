Quantcast

Loyola’s Sellinger School introduces new MBA specializations

By: Daily Record Staff February 12, 2018

Loyola University Maryland’s Sellinger School of Business and Management has introduced two new specializations in the school’s part-time Professional’s MBA program: data analytics and investments and applied portfolio management. Through specializations, students can customize their MBA to provide deeper knowledge and experience in the selected field. With the dramatic increase in the amount and types of ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo