Maryland launches bus route to Tradepoint Atlantic

Maryland is touting a new bus route intended to provide residents access to jobs at the massive Tradepoint Atlantic development at Sparrows Point.

The Maryland Department of Transportation/ Maryland Transit Administration officially celebrated the launch of the LocalLink 63 bus route on Monday. The route started service earlier this month and makes 47 trips a day from the Inner Harbor through Greektown and Dundalk to Sparrows Point.

“This is an exciting time for Baltimore-area residents as we continue to deliver on our promise to get people where the jobs are on a transit system that Baltimore can be proud of,” MDOT MTA Administrator Kevin Quinn said in a statement. “Our partnership with Tradepoint Atlantic has been key to getting much-needed transit services to this up-and-coming area of Sparrows Point.”

The 3,100-acre former steelmaking site at Sparrows Point in Baltimore County is being transformed into a global multi-modal and logistics hub. The full build-out of the project is expected to take about 20 years, create $2.9 billion in impact on the regional economy and result in 17,000 direct and indirect jobs. Major tenants at the multi-modal portion of the project already include Fed Ex, Under Armour and Amazon.