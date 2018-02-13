Andrew B. Cohen | The Woda Group

Andrew B. Cohen, senior vice president of The Woda Group Inc., which includes experienced developers, general contractors and property managers specializing in the design, construction and management of affordable multi-family apartments, senior communities and single-family homes with offices in Annapolis, was elected to the board of directors for the Pennsylvania Developers’ Council. He will serve a two-year term.

Cohen is responsible for Woda’s acquisitions and development in Pennsylvania and Maryland. He joined Woda in 2011 with more than twenty five years of experience in real estate and a concentration in affordable housing, tax credit finance and development.

Prior positions include administrator of the Low Income Housing Tax Credit Program in Maryland and development officer with Enterprise Community Investment. In the latter position, Cohen was responsible for originating, underwriting and closing low-income housing tax credit investments in Iowa, Kansas and Missouri.

Cohen has a Bachelor of Arts in English from Kenyon College, a Master of Science in finance from Loyola University and Maryland and North Carolina real estate licenses.

