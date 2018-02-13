Quantcast

Baltimore software company makes it to the Olympics

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Reporter February 13, 2018

Baltimore software company Figure 53 won a gold medal of its own in Pyeongchang, South Korea, last week when its QLab software was used for audio playback during the opening ceremonies.

The company shared the news it had been used for the ceremonies on Twitter Monday night, with some pictures taken by Sun Hee “Sunny” Kil, the ceremony’s associate sound designer.

The 10-year old company develops QLab, software used during shows and theater productions for audio playback, light and video.

The software is used at stadiums, on Broadway and at local theaters.

Last month, Figure 53 announced that it had begun renovating a theater in Baltimore. The new building, The Voxel, will serve as Figure 53’s headquarters and will host classes.

The company expects the building to open next year.

