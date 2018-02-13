Quantcast

DAAHME M. FORSTER v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff February 13, 2018

Criminal procedure -- Right to speedy trial -- Good cause for delay Appellant, Daahme Forster, was charged with robbery and related offenses occurring on May 8, 2016. On January 3, 2017, and after a series of trial postponements, appellant moved to dismiss on speedy trial grounds. The court denied the motion and appellant pled guilty to ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo