Quantcast

ERIC REYES v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff February 13, 2018

Criminal procedure -- Illegal sentence -- Exceeds plea agreement In 2007, Eric Reyes pleaded guilty to sexual offense in the first-degree and was sentenced to life imprisonment, with all but twenty-five years suspended, to be followed by five years of supervised probation. In 2015, he filed a motion to correct an illegal sentence claiming that the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo