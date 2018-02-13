Quantcast

EZRA REUVEN GOLDMAN v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff February 13, 2018

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence -- Videotaped statements Following a jury trial in the Circuit Court for Baltimore County, Ezra Reuven Goldman, appellant, was convicted of three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, three counts of robbery, three counts of first-degree assault, two counts of use of a firearm during a crime of ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo