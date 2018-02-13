Quantcast

Hogan signs bill enabling judges to end rapists’ parental rights

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer February 13, 2018

ANNAPOLIS – Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Tuesday signed into law a long-stalled measure to enable courts to strip parental rights from a mother or father who conceived the child through non-consensual intercourse. By its terms, the Rape Survivor Family Protection Act went into effect upon the governor’s signature. “This is a very important day,” Hogan said ...

