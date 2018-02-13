Hogan vows to fight Trump’s massive cuts to Chesapeake Bay cleanup program

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump’s plan to slash 90 percent of Chesapeake Bay cleanup funding, which could dismantle several decades of environmental restoration, met resistance from Maryland’s Democratic congressional delegation. The cuts, which would drop the budget for Chesapeake Bay programs from $73 million to $7.3 million, are nestled in a proposed 33.7 percent decrease in ...