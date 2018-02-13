Quantcast

Howard County flex space fetches $7.2M

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer February 13, 2018

A joint venture partnership of Feldman Bergin Properties and Fortified Property Group purchased a single-story flex/industrial building in Howard County for $7.2 million. The 81,000-square-foot property at 9176 Red Branch Road in the Columbia North submarket, built in 1973, is 100 percent leased. There’s parking for 200 vehicles. The building is located within a mile of ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo