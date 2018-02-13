Howard County flex space fetches $7.2M

Share this: Email

A joint venture partnership of Feldman Bergin Properties and Fortified Property Group purchased a single-story flex/industrial building in Howard County for $7.2 million. The 81,000-square-foot property at 9176 Red Branch Road in the Columbia North submarket, built in 1973, is 100 percent leased. There’s parking for 200 vehicles. The building is located within a mile of ...