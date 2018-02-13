Quantcast

Lorien at Home expands into Howard County, adds outreach service

By: Daily Record Staff February 13, 2018

Lorien at Home, the Ellicott City-based in-home services division of Lorien Health Services, is expanding with the addition of Howard County operations and a new outreach service, company officials said Tuesday. Lorien at Home has offered in-home services  in Baltimore County since 2014 and expanded into Harford County in 2017. Lorien Health Services, a family-run business ...

