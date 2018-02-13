Quantcast

Maryland considers new strategies as fentanyl deaths rise

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Reporter February 13, 2018

The dangerous element of fentanyl requires Maryland to change how it responds to the state’s opioid crisis, including embracing some radical proposals, policymakers say. While state data shows opioid-related and heroin-related overdose deaths have started to decline, the number of fentanyl-related deaths have soared. Through September of last year, 1,173 fentanyl-related deaths occurred, an increase of more ...

