Quantcast

Maryland town police hire ex-officer acquitted of assault

By: Associated Press February 13, 2018

A former Dover Police corporal who was acquitted of assaulting a suspect in 2013 has been hired at a Maryland police department, pending state training and certification.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo