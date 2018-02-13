Quantcast

Melnick named new Annapolis city attorney

By: Daily Record Staff February 13, 2018

Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley announced Tuesday Richard H. Melnick will serve as the city’s top attorney after receiving confirmation from the Annapolis City Council. Melnick, who served as associate and assistant county attorney for Montgomery County from 1988 through 2017, graduated from University of Maryland and University of Maryland School of Law. He is a member ...

