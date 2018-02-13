Penn-Mar Human Services | Penn-Mar Human Services

Penn-Mar Human Services , a provider of supports and services to hundreds of men and women with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Maryland and Pennsylvania, welcomes Gina Brelesky as a Learning and Development Manager on its human resources team.

Brelesky will provide leadership to the nonprofit’s learning and development function, focusing on assessing organization-wide staff development needs in order to drive training initiatives and identify and arrange for suitable learning and development solutions for leaders and employees. She will search, design and implement effective methods to educate, develop, and enhance the performance and engagement of Penn-Mar’s more than 500 employees.

Brelesky comes to Penn-Mar from Klein’s Shoprite, a division of Wakefern Food Corporation, where she was manager of learning and development for the past two years.

Her career in human resources includes four years as leadership learning consultant with Concentra Inc., in Texas; 20 years holding various roles with YAI National Institute for People with Disabilities, N.Y., the most recent as coordinator of education and training; as well as a variety of positions at Greer Woodycrest Children’s Services including as a direct support professional. She has also held adjunct faculty positions with the University of Maryland, Baltimore County and Dominican College in New York.

Brelesky earned a Bachelor of Arts in public affairs from State University of New York, a Master of Public Administration from City University of New York and a Master of Education from St. Thomas Aquinas College in New York. She is a member of the Association for Talent Development and the Neuroleadership Institute. In addition, she has conducted numerous professional speaking engagements across the country, presenting on diverse topics in human resource leadership and health and human services.

Brelesky lives in Fallston with her husband John and two sons.

