Quantcast

Prison officials oppose limits on restrictive housing

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer February 13, 2018

ANNAPOLIS — Representatives from Maryland's Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services hope to reduce reliance on restrictive housing in prison facilities but voiced opposition Tuesday to a bill in the General Assembly that would severely limit its use. Inmates in restrictive housing, referred to as “solitary confinement” by opponents, are physically separated and placed in ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo