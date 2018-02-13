Rick Curtis | Integrace Buckingham’s Choice

Rick Curtis has joined Integrace Buckingham’s Choice, a retirement community in Adamstown, as executive director.

A senior executive with more than 20 years of experience in the senior housing and health care industries, Curtis will oversee the day-to-day operations at Buckingham’s Choice, as well as design and implement strategic plans for the organization.

Curtis comes to Buckingham’s Choice from Illinois, where he was most recently the Health Services Administrator for Three Crowns Park in Evanston. He also held previous leadership positions with Winchester House, Hearthstone Communities, and The Good Samaritan Group.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.