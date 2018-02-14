Quantcast

Baltimore’s unsuccessful Amazon pitch didn’t include new city incentives

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer February 14, 2018

Baltimore’s bid to land Amazon’s second headquarters didn’t include any new city incentives for the e-commerce giant, relying heavily on the shovel-ready nature of the Port Covington in its attempts to lure “HQ2.” The proposal, obtained by The Daily Record, painted a picture of Port Covington as a tech-savvy development that provides a unique opportunity for a build-to-suit ...

