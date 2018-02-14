David A. Lucas | Miller Miller

David A. Lucas has joined the estates & trusts and business and tax practices of Miller, Miller & Canby. He will focus his practice on estate planning, trust and administration, elder law and business law.

Prior to joining Miller, Miller & Canby, Lucas was in private practice for 14 years. He began his legal career by serving as a law clerk to Judge Dennis M. McHugh of the Montgomery County Circuit Court in Rockville. After his clerkship, he worked for a general practice firm, where he gained practical experience in a variety of disciplines, including civil litigation, employment law, workers’ compensation, administrative law, family law, estate planning, and business formation. Since 2006, Lucas has focused his practice on helping families preserve their financial wealth and legacies for future generations through the use of trusts, wills, powers of attorney, advance medical directives, living wills, and other estate planning strategies.

Lucas is licensed to practice law in Maryland and the District of Columbia and is admitted to practice before the respective local and federal courts. He is a member of the Maryland State Bar Association, the District of Columbia Bar Association, and the Montgomery County Bar Association.

He earned a Bachelor of Arts in sociology from The Catholic University of America in Washington and earned his Juris Doctorate, cum laude, from The Catholic University of America’s Columbus School of Law.

