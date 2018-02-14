Quantcast

Getting social media right

By: Glenda LeGendre February 14, 2018

Some professionals are still reluctant or skeptical about the use of social media as part of their marketing strategies. Overuse and misuse of the various tools can be problematic, but the benefits of effective use of social media far exceed any real or perceived downside risks. Make 2018 the year to initiate or expand your ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this column, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo