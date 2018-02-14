Quantcast

Hogan takes page from Democrats, proposes education ‘lockbox’

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter February 14, 2018

ANNAPOLIS — Taking a page from the Democratic playbook for the 2018 session, Gov. Larry Hogan proposed his own education bill "lockbox" for the state share of gambling revenue. Hogan vowed that his plan would pump billions into classrooms and school construction over the next 10 years without the need to place the issue on the November ballot. "The ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo