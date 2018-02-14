Quantcast

Law Digest – Maryland Court of Appeals and 4th US Circuit Court of Appeals – Feb. 15, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff February 14, 2018

Court of Appeals Constitutional Law, Confrontation Clause: Judgment of the Court of Special Appeals, which affirmed defendant’s conviction, reversed because, where trial court denied the defense the opportunity to cross-examine State’s witness as to his own pending criminal charges, defendant was denied his rights under the constitution and Maryland Rule 5-616(a)(4), which require that a defendant ...

