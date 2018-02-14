Quantcast

Md. Senate bill would treat pre-viable fetuses as homicide victims

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer February 14, 2018

ANNAPOLIS – The parents of a slain pregnant Olney woman urged lawmakers Wednesday to pass legislation making the killing of a fetus – at any stage of development – a criminal homicide unless death occurred during a lawful abortion or other medical procedure. But women’s- and civil-rights groups, though voicing sympathy for the parents’ losses, pressed ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo